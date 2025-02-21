Dept. of Education investigating Oklahoma teacher accused of leaving foster child outside in cold weather

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is investigating a teacher after a video showed a foster child outside in freezing weather. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave as authorities gather information.

2/22/2025 UPDATE: Attorney Don Smolen confirmed that the girl was removed from her foster parents' home in Haskell overnight on Friday. Oklahoma DHS said Friday the agency is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education and State Superintendent Ryan Walters has responded to a video of a young girl outside in freezing weather in Haskell.

In the video, the girl can be seen only wearing pajamas and no shoes and yelling that she's cold and wants to come inside. The witness who recorded the video said the girl was outside for at least 10 minutes. Haskell Police say the girl is living with foster parents.

The Department of Education said that they have confirmed that the foster parent in the video is currently a teacher at Preston Public Schools and is under investigation by the district. The superintendent of Preston Public Schools, Mark Hudson, said that the teacher had been placed on leave while the district investigates.

"A school employee has been placed on administrative leave as law enforcement, DHS, and our school go through the necessary steps of gathering information and conducting the investigation," said Hudson.

Statement From OSDE

Superintendent Ryan Walters added that the OSDE and its investigation teams are conducting a review of the teacher's actions.

"The safety and well-being of our students are our top priority," said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. "If an educator shows signs of abusive behavior or fails to ensure the safety of children, whether inside or outside the classroom, they have no place in our schools. OSDE is committed to taking swift and decisive action to protect Oklahoma students," said Walters.

The Haskell Police Department and Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) are also involved in the investigation.

How did DHS respond?

They sent News On 6 a statement that says:

"The safety and wellbeing of our state’s children, particularly those in foster care, are top priorities for Oklahoma Human Services. Because this is an active investigation, we are unable to offer additional details at this time. However, we want to reassure the community that the agency is cooperating with our law enforcement partners and taking action to address all safety concerns related to this situation."

How did Haskell Police respond to the accusations and the video?

Haskell Police say they did recommend criminal charges to the Muskogee County District Attorney's office, but the courthouse was closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The District Attorney tells News On 6 he'll look for the report.