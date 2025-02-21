Winter storm aftermath: How to file an insurance claim and what’s likely covered

As Oklahoma thaws from a winter storm, residents may face insurance claims for property damage like bursting pipes and car crashes.

Friday, February 21st 2025, 5:19 pm

By: Kristen Weaver


TULSA, Okla. -

As Green Country begins to finally thaw out, the winter storm may leave behind some insurance headaches for Oklahomans.

From bursting pipes to car crashes, insurance experts said most of the weather-related issues we’ve seen should be covered by standard insurance plans.

What weather related issues involve insurance? 

Many vehicle issues like crashes from icy roads, pipes bursting after thawing out, and other property issues like house fires are likely covered by insurance. 

“You’re going to be seeing this weekend, and next week, some water claims as the pipes begin to thaw out, they’re weak, and can burst," said James Chavez with Auto Insurance Center of Tulsa. 

What do I need to do if I must file a claim?

File the claim ASAP. Document everything, keep receipts, and take lots of photos and videos of any damage. 

How else can I get help?

The Oklahoma Insurance Department is a great resource for everything from home to auto, medical and even commercial insurance claims. 

Insurance agents said most insurance policy rates are on the rise due to weather issues all over the country– but you can always shop around to find a better rate.
Kristen Weaver
Kristen Weaver

Kristen Weaver joined the News On 6 team as a reporter/ multimedia journalist in May 2019 and is excited to tell stories from Oklahomans daily! Before joining the News On 6 team, Kristen spent two years as a reporter at KXII-TV in Sherman, Texas, covering

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 21st, 2025

February 22nd, 2025

February 21st, 2025

February 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

February 22nd, 2025

February 22nd, 2025

February 22nd, 2025

February 22nd, 2025