Winter storm aftermath: How to file an insurance claim and what’s likely covered

Friday, February 21st 2025
As Green Country begins to finally thaw out, the winter storm may leave behind some insurance headaches for Oklahomans.
From bursting pipes to car crashes, insurance experts said most of the weather-related issues we’ve seen should be covered by standard insurance plans.
Many vehicle issues like crashes from icy roads, pipes bursting after thawing out, and other property issues like house fires are likely covered by insurance.
“You’re going to be seeing this weekend, and next week, some water claims as the pipes begin to thaw out, they’re weak, and can burst," said James Chavez with Auto Insurance Center of Tulsa.
File the claim ASAP. Document everything, keep receipts, and take lots of photos and videos of any damage.
The Oklahoma Insurance Department is a great resource for everything from home to auto, medical and even commercial insurance claims.
Insurance agents said most insurance policy rates are on the rise due to weather issues all over the country– but you can always shop around to find a better rate.
