Tulsa firefighters investigate cause of fire at Tulsa apartment

Friday, February 21st 2025, 5:02 pm
Tulsa firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire on Friday.
TFD responded to One Eton Square Apartments near 61st and Memorial.
Tulsa fire said the flames broke out around 4:15 p.m. and had it under control about 15 minutes later.
TFD says the second alarm was only called due to the cold conditions to cycle firefighters out and slip hazards.
Firefighters say no residents were hurt.
There were kids in the apartment where the fire started, and the apartment above them heard the fire alarm and went to check, according to TFD.
They say four units are total losses and eight units will be impacted because of electrical issues. Only five were occupied.
Red Cross is on the scene helping.
