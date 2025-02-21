Tulsa firefighters investigate cause of fire at Tulsa apartment

Tulsa firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire on Friday.

Friday, February 21st 2025, 5:02 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire on Friday.

TFD responded to One Eton Square Apartments near 61st and Memorial.

Tulsa fire said the flames broke out around 4:15 p.m. and had it under control about 15 minutes later.

TFD says the second alarm was only called due to the cold conditions to cycle firefighters out and slip hazards.

Firefighters say no residents were hurt.

There were kids in the apartment where the fire started, and the apartment above them heard the fire alarm and went to check, according to TFD.

They say four units are total losses and eight units will be impacted because of electrical issues. Only five were occupied.

Red Cross is on the scene helping.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 21st, 2025

February 22nd, 2025

February 20th, 2025

February 20th, 2025

Top Headlines

February 22nd, 2025

February 22nd, 2025

February 22nd, 2025

February 22nd, 2025