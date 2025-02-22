Neighborhood streets struggle with snow and ice as Tulsa roads clear

Most Tulsa roads were clear on Friday, but some neighborhood streets remained icy.

By: Cal Day

Most roads and highways were clear on Friday, but some neighborhood streets were still packed with snow and ice.

The roads in one downtown neighborhood were still covered with snow and ice Friday afternoon. People living nearby said the conditions were slick in spots, but they could get through.

It seemed like a normal drive around Tulsa until it was time to pull onto some neighborhood roads. The sun helped melt some snow and ice, but many of the streets were still snowy and slippery.

"Some of the side streets, such as this one, could use a little work," said Susan Duffield. "I drive for MetroLink, so I get to go on quite a few roads."

The drive wasn’t too bad for her, but Duffield sticks to the rules of leaving early, driving slowly, and giving plenty of space.

"I'm from Chicago, where they do all the streets there," she said.

Those who have lived in Tulsa for a while know it's usually a waiting game for streets around the house to improve.

"I assume that the main roads—15th and Denver—other main streets in town will be cleared pretty quickly, and that's usually the case, but I always have to just wait on the neighborhood roads," Joe Howell said.

The drive can be especially tricky for those living at the top of Crybaby Hill.

"It's not just the bikers that cry," joked Todd Ellingson.

He puts it in park in a different spot when conditions get slick.

"I have a 70 percent chance of getting out of my driveway and a 100 percent chance of getting out of here," said Ellingson.

He said it's an easy drive once you get out of the neighborhood.

"Once I get to Crybaby Hill, I know I can make it to Riverside, and from there, right onto the freeway," he said.

People living in the neighborhood said they are looking forward to the warmer temperatures in the coming days to really help with the melting.

The City of Tulsa does not treat neighborhood streets because it would add 3,000 lane miles to their workload.