Melting snow unveils new potholes across Tulsa

By: Emory Bryan

The melting snow is revealing new potholes created by the winter freeze.

The City of Tulsa's fleet of snowplows is parked, and the main roads are all but clear and still improving. But anywhere Tulsa has a street with a crack, there's potential for potholes, when water seeps in, freezes and breaks up the asphalt.

The city was in constant plowing mode from Tuesday to Thursday, and while most of those crews were resting, one four-man team started filling the first round of potholes.

“Oh, I'd say at least 70 or 100,” said one worker.

They can do so many by using a quick patch that fills the hole, but they won't last. As long as the ground is cold and wet, they can't make a more permanent repair.

Randy Anthony started doing this four months ago in Tulsa. He's from Memphis, which he believes has fewer potholes and better barbeque. He's been at work night and day this week.

“Working at the yard over there, you know, getting salt and keeping the place clean,” he said.

The crew puts in the patch and compacts it, all the while watching for cars in dance-around traffic.

“It's hard to control traffic, but it's part of the job.”

The majority of the potholes created by this week's storm won't pop up until it warms up.

Anywhere that was wet, and frozen is vulnerable, and spots that were plowed and salted the most can turn into the roughest spots after the snow goes away.

The city will have workers looking for and filling potholes. They encourage people to report routine potholes through 311.

If there's an especially dangerous pothole, that should be reported to police at the non-emergency number.