Haskell girl removed from foster parents home after video shows her left outside in freezing temps

UPDATE: Attorney Don Smolen confirmed that the girl was removed from her foster parents' home in Haskell overnight. The Muskogee County DA will soon decide on whether to file charges against a girl's foster parents after she was filmed outside in freezing conditions without proper clothing.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

UPDATE: The young girl seen on video outside in freezing temperatures without a jacket or shoes last week has been removed from the home of her foster parents.

Don Smolen, the attorney for the girl's birth mother, confirmed to News On 6 on Saturday that she was removed overnight on Friday.

Oklahoma DHS said Friday the agency is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Original story below:

--

The Muskogee County district attorney says he will decide soon on whether to file charges against the foster parents of a girl shown on video left out in freezing temperatures without a jacket or shoes on Tuesday.

"How many people are on Facebook right now saying bring your dog inside, don't leave your dog outside. I mean, you can't do that to a child," said Rhet Wike, who filmed the video.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education says it's also started its own investigation because the foster mother is an elementary school teacher in Okmulgee County.

Haskell Police say the foster father is a former firefighter.

What happened?

A video posted online shows a young girl outside in freezing weather wearing pajamas and no shoes, yelling that she's cold.

Did DHS visit the home?

Haskell Police say DHS went to the home Wednesday and determined the girl was safe and left her in the home.

How did Haskell Police respond?

They say they went to the home Tuesday and Wednesday and recommended charges to the Muskogee County District Attorney's office.

How has DHS responded?

DHS sent us a new statement on Friday:

"The safety and wellbeing of our state’s children, particularly those in foster care, are top priorities for Oklahoma Human Services. Because this is an active investigation, we are unable to offer additional details at this time. However, we want to reassure the community that the agency is cooperating with our law enforcement partners and taking action to address all safety concerns related to this situation."

The statement DHS sent Wednesday said:

"The safety and wellbeing of our state’s children, particularly those in foster care, are top priorities for Oklahoma Human Services. We are aware of this situation but are unable to offer additional details at this time. However, we want to reassure the public all safety concerns related to this situation are being addressed."

How is OSDE involved?

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is investigating the foster mother who teaches at Preston Schools.

"If an educator shows signs of abusive behavior or fails to ensure the safety of our children whether inside or outside the classroom, they have no place in our schools," said State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Does the girl's birth mother know what's happening?

News On 6 spoke to the attorney for the girl's birth mother, who says the mother is upset because she had no idea where her daughter was staying and she believes she has a right to the information.