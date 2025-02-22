Tom Segura takes the heat—Tulsa Police ‘detain’ comedian for a special homicide unit visit

Comedian Tom Segura was humorously 'detained' by Tulsa police while in town for a show, leading to a tour of the Homicide Unit.

By: Katie Alexander

-

Comedian Tom Segura was briefly "detained" by the Tulsa Police Department on Feb. 21, 2025, in a lighthearted interaction that turned into an unexpected behind-the-scenes tour of the city's Homicide Unit.

Police say Segura, in town for a performance at Osage Casino, was handcuffed and interrogated by members of the department’s Homicide team after they jokingly alleged he had 'information' they needed. After a playful exchange, Segura, a fan of the true-crime show "The First 48," provided the information they were looking for.

Segura was invited to the Detective Division for a personal tour, where he had the chance to meet officers and learn about the department's work.

The Tulsa Police Department expressed their thanks and hopes to see Segura again in the future.