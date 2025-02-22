Tulsa Police arrest man accused of slashing tires, person after jaywalking

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say slashed a person and some tires after jaywalking.

By: News On 6

Officers say Donald Teeter was walking in the street near 21st and Sheridan on Friday when a man in a truck bumped Teeter as he drove by.

Police say the man pulled over to check on Teeter, and he slashed the truck tire. Another witness tried to intervene, and Teeter cut the witness in the chest, according to TPD.

Officers say an off-duty Osage County deputy saw the attack and pulled a gun to stop the attack, but Teeter hopped on a bike to leave.

Officers arrested him nearby.

Teeter told officers that he was walking in the street because snow was on the sidewalk.