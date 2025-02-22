Sand Springs tattoo shop offers to remove 'regrettable' ink with 'Stop The Hate in the 918' campaign

A Sand Springs tattoo shop is helping people remove some of their regrettable tattoos for free on Saturday.

By: Drake Johnson

This is the eighth year "The Parlour Hair and Ink" has hosted "Stop The Hate in the 918."

Their tattoo artists will cover up any hate, gang, or racial tattoos for anyone who wants to put their past behind them, for free.

They'll be at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.



