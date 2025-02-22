Sand Springs tattoo shop offers to remove 'regrettable' ink with 'Stop The Hate in the 918' campaign

A Sand Springs tattoo shop is helping people remove some of their regrettable tattoos for free on Saturday.

Saturday, February 22nd 2025, 11:31 am

By: Drake Johnson


SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -

A Sand Springs tattoo shop is helping people remove some of their regrettable tattoos for free.

This is the eighth year "The Parlour Hair and Ink" has hosted "Stop The Hate in the 918."

Their tattoo artists will cover up any hate, gang, or racial tattoos for anyone who wants to put their past behind them, for free.

They'll be at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.


