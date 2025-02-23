3 things to know about Broken Arrow Police Department's Mounted Patrol Safety Team

The Broken Arrow Police Department hosted a mounted patrol training session at the Tulsa Fairgrounds to prepare officers and their horses for service.

By: Eden Jones

1. Being on horseback allows officers to do more

Broken Arrow Police Department says mounted patrols are another tool to keep the community safe, especially when it comes to crowd control and community engagement. Officer Conner Poole is a trainer and says the horses offer officers an easy-to-see, elevated way to patrol Broken Arrow events and can also help with things like search and rescue.

2. The mounted patrol training prepares the horses for real-life police situations

At the training, the horses are desensitized and getting ready for the urban areas BAPD patrols, and even some rural areas. Obstacles like balls, cones, and strollers are laid out with the hope that when the horses encounter them, they won’t be bothered. Officer Poole says the training will also help strengthen the bonds between the officers and their horse.

3. The horses are personally owned

Each officer owns their horse. They just hold a badge and a commission card for the city and when they are called upon or needed, they become a full-fledged police officer. But when they're off duty, they go back to being the officer's family member.