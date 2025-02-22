Man arrested, accused of shooting at random driver in Tulsa near Admiral and Sheridan

A man accused of shooting at a random driver in a church parking lot near Admiral and Sheridan has been arrested, police say.

Saturday, February 22nd 2025, 2:03 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

A man accused of shooting at a random driver in a church parking lot near Admiral and Sheridan has been arrested, police say.

Tulsa Police said the victim told police that Dominic Kursh fired a shot at their car.

Officers said Kursh tried to hide in a neighborhood, but they arrested him and found a bag with a gun and three full magazines nearby.

Investigators said Kursh would not tell them why he shot at the victim, who he didn't know.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 22nd, 2025

February 23rd, 2025

February 21st, 2025

February 19th, 2025

Top Headlines

February 24th, 2025

February 24th, 2025

February 24th, 2025

February 24th, 2025