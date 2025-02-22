Man arrested, accused of shooting at random driver in Tulsa near Admiral and Sheridan

A man accused of shooting at a random driver in a church parking lot near Admiral and Sheridan has been arrested, police say.

By: Drake Johnson

Tulsa Police said the victim told police that Dominic Kursh fired a shot at their car.

Officers said Kursh tried to hide in a neighborhood, but they arrested him and found a bag with a gun and three full magazines nearby.

Investigators said Kursh would not tell them why he shot at the victim, who he didn't know.



