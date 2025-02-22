Your Money Matters: How credit card debt can quickly double with compound interest

Saturday, February 22nd 2025, 2:11 pm
Understanding the "Rule of 72" can help consumers see how quickly credit card debt can grow due to compound interest.
The Rule of 72 is a simple formula to estimate how long it takes for debt to double. By dividing 72 by the interest rate, you can determine the number of years it will take for a balance to double.
For example, with a 20% interest rate:
72 ÷ 20 = 3.6 years
If the interest rate is higher, such as 30%, the debt doubles even faster:
72 ÷ 30 = 2.4 years
Credit cards are among the most expensive ways to borrow money, making it crucial to manage balances wisely.
To pay off debt efficiently, there are two common methods:
