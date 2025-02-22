West B Street in Jenks closed for weekend repairs

Saturday, February 22nd 2025, 5:21 pm
A section of West B Street near Jenks High School is closed this weekend while crews repair damage caused by a major water break last week.
The closure will extend from North Birch Street at the railroad tracks (east to west) and from N. Birch Court (west to east). Contractors will allow local traffic through the area.
The road is expected to be open before 6 a.m. Monday.
