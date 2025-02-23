'Stop the Hate in The 918' event offers free removal of hateful tattoos for Oklahomans

"Stop the Hate in The 918" offers free tattoo cover-ups for those looking to erase symbols of hate. Now in its eighth year, the event helps participants get a fresh start.

By: Ethan Wright

-

A Sand Springs tattoo shop is providing individuals a chance to erase their painful pasts by covering up hate, gang, and racial tattoos—completely free of charge. The "Stop the Hate in The 918" event, now in its eighth year, has been changing lives and giving people a fresh start.

A Fresh Start for Those Ready to Change

Many people carry the marks of their past, visible reminders of former lives that no longer represent who they are. For Chad McBride, a former gang member who spent 17 years in and out of prison, his tattoos were a reminder of the negative life he’s trying to leave behind. "This right here, what I got on me, is a negative and I want to be a positive person," McBride said as he prepared for his cover-up tattoo at the event.

McBride is just one of the many participants benefiting from the "Stop the Hate in The 918" event, where individuals can cover up tattoos that symbolize their troubled pasts. "I don’t want to be a part of that no more," McBride said. "I want to be a part of a society that wants to help make a change."

A Mission of Healing

Event coordinator Jamy Magee started this initiative with a simple goal: to help people move forward by removing tattoos tied to hatred and violence. What began as a small booth has now grown into a full-scale event, drawing volunteer tattoo artists from across the country. These artists donate their time to help individuals get a second chance at a life free from the weight of their past.

Magee believes that the work done at this event goes beyond just the physical change of removing a tattoo. "There’s scars all over the world. We help heal them," Magee said. "It’s a giant weight lifted off these people’s shoulders."

Changing Lives, One Tattoo at a Time

For many participants, the event is more than just a chance to get a new tattoo—it’s a turning point in their lives. Many have struggled with drugs, crime, or violence, and the tattoos serve as reminders of the mistakes they are trying to move past. For McBride, a cover-up tattoo is a symbol of hope and a way to honor his late grandfather.

"It's really difficult to just throw in the towel when you’re having that kind of an impact on someone's life," Magee said. "When you do see somebody struggling, you don’t kick them when they’re down. You try to pick them up and build them up."

A Growing Tradition

What started as a one-man operation has now turned into a community-wide event. The tattoo artists, many from out of state, are committed to helping participants change their lives. "Nobody gets paid here," Magee said. "Some things are worth more than money."

The event continues to grow, with participants lining up hours in advance, even in subfreezing temperatures, for the chance to cover up their pasts. "It's crazy to think about how much we're really changing people's lives," Magee said.

Looking Ahead

As "Stop the Hate in The 918" celebrates its eighth year, Magee remains dedicated to the cause, saying the event will continue as long as there’s a need. "This is going to go until, you know, and until I'm in the ground, I guess. And I'm not going to stop," Magee said.

For participants like McBride, the cover-up tattoos represent a future focused on personal growth and healing. "If I can change, anybody can change," McBride said. "It just takes one person to show you how to live, and that’s what happened to me."