Tulsa Public Schools mourns loss of former athletic director

By: News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools is mourning the loss of former athletic director, Gil Cloud.

Cloud died Saturday at 78-years-old.

Cloud served as an athletic director for Tulsa and Union Public Schools, as well as Northeastern State University. Throughout his decades-long career, he received multiple awards for his contributions to athletics and was inducted into Tulsa Public Schools' Athletics Hall of Fame.

In a statement, TPS said:

"Gil Cloud demonstrated a lifelong commitment to student-athletes, connecting young people with opportunities to showcase and develop their skills and actualize their potential. On behalf of Will Rogers High School and TPS Athletics, Tulsa Public Schools honors his legacy and joins his loved ones in mourning his passing.

At every stop in his career, Gil Cloud always did what’s best for students. He loved Will Rogers HS and Tulsa Public Schools. He will be dearly missed.” - Mick Wilson, Executive Director of Athletics, Tulsa Public Schools