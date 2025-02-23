Good Samaritan rescues driver after crash on icy Tulsa road

Slick roads from this week's winter storm have led to numerous crashes across the area, including one that left a Tulsa man stranded near Mill Creek late Thursday night.

By: Erin Conrad

Slick roads from this week's winter storm have led to numerous crashes across the area, including one that left a Tulsa man stranded near Mill Creek late Thursday night.

Corey McFerron was driving home near 11th Street and Memorial Drive when he hit a patch of ice, causing his truck to slide and hang over the edge of the creek.

"It just happened so fast," McFerron said. "I don’t know how I ended up right there. It all happened so quick."

Landon Lamho was passing by with his cousin when he spotted what appeared to be a taillight near the water.

"I thought, ‘Eh, I better go check,’ so I just whipped it around, and sure enough, it was a truck," Lamho said.

Realizing the crash had just happened, Lamho acted quickly.

"We just got out and acted as fast as we could," he said. "The truck was still warm—you could feel it. We just got it open and dragged him out."

After pulling McFerron to safety, Lamho drove him home and helped him put up a sign to let others know he was getting his truck towed.

McFerron, who was uninjured, said he was grateful for the stranger’s kindness.

"Wow, blessing from God. He helped me," McFerron said.

McFerron was not injured in the crash and he says