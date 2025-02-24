Ukrainians living in Tulsa reflect on Russian invasion 3 years later

It's been three years since Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, several Ukrainians have left the country and made Tulsa home.

By: Eden Jones

It's been three years since Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, several Ukrainians have left the country and made Tulsa home.

The Beginning of War

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, forcing thousands like Olga Gritsaniuk and Igor Ruban and their families, to flee.

Olga says she woke up to a loud sound and said it sounded like her "car exploded." Igor woke up as well and said he got a call from a friend in America who said "It has started."

Both decided to escape at the earliest opportunity. Olga and her family fled to a nearby city and stayed in a bomb shelter for several days before fleeing to Poland.

Igor escorted his wife and kids to the Polish border with only a backpack of supplies. He says that was the last time he saw them for seven months.

Both Olga and Igor have since made Tulsa their home. Olga and her husband were reunited two months ago after being separated for two years.

3 Years Later

In Tulsa, both work for the YWCA. Olga is a refugee house navigator and Igor is a refugee program director.

Both say they're grateful for Oklahomans and have adjusted well, but it's hard to be at peace when your country is at war. Officials say talks of negotiation between Russia and Ukraine are happening, but the war is ongoing.

“There is no certainty about our future anymore, so we live day by day, we live now and today, we cannot plan something,” said Olga.

A Moment of Prayer

At Asbury Church in Tulsa, Ukrainians and supporters are focusing on honoring those who, three years later, are still fighting to defend their freedom.

With bowed heads and hope for a better tomorrow, the prayer luncheon is a call for peace and strength as the war continues to ravage cities and lives.

All proceeds from the luncheon will support Ukrainian chaplains.

For more information on how to help from Tulsa, click here. Ukraine Action Plan – Ukraine Action Plan