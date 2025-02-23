Medical Minute: Pleurisy linked to common viral infections often goes undiagnosed in children

The winter season is notorious for a surge in illnesses like the flu, COVID-19, and RSV, which can trigger serious complications such as pleurisy, an inflammatory lung condition causing sharp chest pain.

Sunday, February 23rd 2025

By: LeAnne Taylor


TULSA, Okla. -

The winter season is infamous for its rise in illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. These viral infections can lead to other medical conditions such as Pleurisy.

Pleurisy is an inflammation of the lung lining, which causes sharp pain particularly during large breaths, coughing, or resting in certain positions. Additional symptoms of pleurisy include coughing, shortness of breath, fever, and difficulty swallowing.

Pleurisy often goes unidentified in children due to a common struggle to explain their pain accurately for diagnosis.

Pleurisy is commonly associated with viral infections, but additional causes may lead to its development. These include bacterial infections, blood clots, autoimmune disorders, and certain medications.

While symptoms for pleurisy are mild and heal on their own, severe symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor in order to rule out other long-lasting conditions which may be life-threatening.
LeAnne Taylor
LeAnne Taylor

LeAnne Taylor co-hosts the 6 a.m., 7 a.m. & 9 a.m. newscasts of 6 In The Morning on weekdays. LeAnne joined the News On 6 team in January 1998.

