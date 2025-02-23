McAlester woman killed in McIntosh County crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 9 at Bower Road that claimed the life of 44-year-old Holly Jordan of McAlester.

By: Drake Johnson

A 44-year-old McAlester woman was killed in a Mcintosh County crash near Eufaula on Saturday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Holly Jordan was driving when she crashed on Highway 9 at Bower Road just after 2 a.m. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old passenger with her was life-flighted to a local hospital with head and body injuries, OHP said.

Seat belts were not worn, according to the crash report. No other details of the crash have been released.

OHP is now working the investigation.

This is a developing story.