Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Hominy, police seek driver

Police are searching for a driver accused of a hit-run-on on a pedestrian in Hominy on Friday night, sending that person to the hospital.

Sunday, February 23rd 2025, 12:24 pm

By: Graham Dowers


HOMINY, Okla. -

Hominy Police said it happened along Cotton Gin Road around 7:30 p.m.

Officers said evidence shows that the suspect was driving a Ford vehicle with damage to the right passenger side.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying and tracking the owner of the vehicle

Witnesses are encouraged to call Osage County Dispatch at +1 (918) 287-3535.

The victim has not yet been identified. Authorities say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

