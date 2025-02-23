Heard scores 26 points, No. 24 Oklahoma State women defeat Colorado 82-65

Stailee Heard scored 26 points and No. 24 Oklahoma State used a strong second quarter to defeat Colorado 82-65 on Saturday.

By: OSU Athletics

Micah Gray and Anna Gret Asi both added 14 points for the Cowgirls (22-5, 12-4 Big 12 Conference), who had a 26-13 advantage in the second quarter.

Ayianna Johnson had 20 points for the Buffaloes (17-10, 8-8), who have lost four of five. Jade Masogayo added 14 points.

It was only 20-19 after one quarter but after the Buffaloes tied it twice early in the second, the Cowgirls eased away. They scored the last six points of the quarter and ended up making 11 of 18 shots while Colorado was 5 of 13 with seven turnovers.

Heard had 14 points and Gray 10 as Oklahoma State took a 46-32 lead at the half. The Cowgirls shot 53%, making 4 of 9 3-pointers and 10 of 12 free throws.

Colorado was within eight with five minutes to go in the third quarter but Oklahoma stretched it back out to a 67-52 advantage entering the fourth quarter. The lead maxed out at 19 in the closing minute.

Colorado had 21 turnovers that were turned into 27 points and the Buffaloes were 10 of 12 at the foul line to 21 of 28 for Oklahoma State, which had only 11 turnovers.

Colorado returns home and faces Arizona State on Wednesday when Cincinnati visits Oklahoma State.