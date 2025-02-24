Family of Green Country woman killed in 2023 crash relieved charges filed against accused wrong-way driver

A Green Country family is hoping for justice more than a year after investigators say their loved one was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 244.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

Tulsa County prosecutors have charged Sean Williams with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving with a suspended license.

FAMILIES CHANGED

Rhonda Mammedaty and Elizabeth Brown were in the car investigators say Williams crashed into and both the women were killed.

Mammedaty’s loved ones say she was an amazing person who would do anything for her family.

"She went full-force for the people she loved,” said Kimberly McIntosh-Marshall, Mammedaty’s sister. “If you needed her, she wasn't nothing but a phone call away, and she was right there.”

When Mammedaty’s family got the call in October of 2023 saying she was killed in the crash, they couldn’t believe it.

"When you get that news, we didn't want it to be real,” said Keka McIntosh, Mammedaty’s sister. “We tried everything, we looked everywhere, kept looking, kept looking, because we wanted her to answer the phone. Tomorrow's never promised. Make sure you tell your loved ones, family, friends, anybody you care about that you love them. You might not see them the next day."

"Elizabeth and our mom can't come home,” said Sidney Carter, Mammedaty’s daughter. “They can't be at Christmas, or Thanksgiving, or see her grandkids' birthday or grow up or help them with prom, or anything like that. We have to go sit at a gravesite and look at a stone."

CHARGES FILED

Sean Williams was arrested and is being charged by prosecutors with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving with a suspended license.

The Probable Cause Affidavit for Williams says troopers talked with Williams at the hospital about driving under the influence, and Williams said he knows better and would not drink and drive anymore.

The affidavit also mentions a dash camera video discovered by the family of Elizabeth Brown and said it shows Williams’s car was driving the wrong way before it crashed into the car carrying Brown and Mammedaty.

Troopers say the OSBI did not find any alcohol in Williams’s blood, but did find THC and PCP.

Troopers also said Williams had a suspended Oklahoma driver’s license.

SENSE OF RELIEF

Mammedaty’s family says they’re relieved to see charges finally being filed against Williams.

"Putting a face to a name after a whole year,” said Taya Proctor, Mammedaty’s daughter. “We had no clue who he was. The anger that I felt is just crazy."

They hope Williams will face whatever punishment it takes to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family.

"When is enough going to be enough?” said McIntosh-Marshall. “Our family's suffering, Elizabeth Brown's family is suffering, and we got to start taking it serious. It just so happened to be our sister this time, but it could have been anybody else's family member."

They say they plan to be at all of Williams's court dates and the fight for justice is not over.

PRIOR CONVICTIONS

Court records show Williams was previously convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license also while driving on I-244 back in 2004.

Records also show Williams served a suspended sentence for drug possession after being convicted in 2004.