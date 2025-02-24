Oklahoma Own Focus On Kids: Lawmakers weigh bills on child safety, childcare, and social media warnings

State legislators are considering several bills that could impact children in Oklahoma, with a deadline of March 6 to advance out of committee.

Sunday, February 23rd 2025, 11:18 pm

By: Craig Day


One bill already on the Senate floor would ban smoking marijuana, tobacco, or vaping in a vehicle with a child inside, with violators facing a fine of up to $100. The revenue from fines would support the state's Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Fund.

Another proposal in a House committee calls for periodic inspections of state-operated and private childcare facilities receiving federal funding. The Office of Juvenile Affairs would investigate complaints, with inspectors having the authority to review records, subpoena witnesses, and hold public meetings.

A separate bill would provide employers with a tax credit for assisting employees with childcare costs—offering 30% of expenses, up to $30,000 per employer.

Lawmakers are also considering a measure requiring social media platforms to display warnings about potential mental health risks for young children and teenagers.
Craig Day
Craig Day

Craig Day anchors the 5, 6 & 10 o’clock newscasts at News On 6. He’s an Emmy and national Edward R. Murrow award winner, whose work has also been recognized with awards by several other journalism groups, including the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalism, Oklahoma Associated Press, and broadcasting associations in Louisiana and Texas, including reporter and story of the year when he worked in Shreveport, Louisiana.

