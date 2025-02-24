Oklahoma Own Focus On Kids: Lawmakers weigh bills on child safety, childcare, and social media warnings

State legislators are considering several bills that could impact children in Oklahoma, with a deadline of March 6 to advance out of committee.

By: Craig Day

One bill already on the Senate floor would ban smoking marijuana, tobacco, or vaping in a vehicle with a child inside, with violators facing a fine of up to $100. The revenue from fines would support the state's Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Fund.

Another proposal in a House committee calls for periodic inspections of state-operated and private childcare facilities receiving federal funding. The Office of Juvenile Affairs would investigate complaints, with inspectors having the authority to review records, subpoena witnesses, and hold public meetings.

A separate bill would provide employers with a tax credit for assisting employees with childcare costs—offering 30% of expenses, up to $30,000 per employer.

Lawmakers are also considering a measure requiring social media platforms to display warnings about potential mental health risks for young children and teenagers.