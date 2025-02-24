Eastbound Turner Turnpike reopened after semi rollover near Bristow

Eastbound Turner Turnpike is reopened near Bristow after a semi-truck rollover early Monday morning.

By: Brooke Cox

The eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike near Bristow have reopened after a semi-truck rollover early Monday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. when the driver apparently fell asleep, causing the truck to veer off the road.

The trailer had blocked most of the eastbound lanes, while the cab ended up in a nearby work area.

Crews used two large wreckers to move the truck and trailer into the work area, allowing traffic to resume.

The roadway is now clear, and traffic is flowing normally.