Coffee with Crew: What to know about Oklahoma’s premier film industry networking event

Coffee with Crew is a free monthly networking event hosted by the Oklahoma Motion Picture Alliance, bringing together film industry professionals for networking, industry updates, and legislative insights.

By: Brooke Cox

Coffee with Crew is a free monthly networking event hosted by the Oklahoma Motion Picture Alliance (OKMPA). Held on the first Friday of each month, the event is open to all film and television industry professionals.

Attendees can network, enjoy coffee, and receive updates on film legislation and industry news from OKMPA Board Members. Sponsors also have the opportunity to speak about their businesses and contributions to the Oklahoma entertainment industry.

Since its inception in 2023, Coffee with Crew has grown into a must-attend event for those in the industry. The gathering welcomes seasoned producers, directors, actors, writers, and crew members, as well as student filmmakers and newcomers looking to break into the field.

Image Provided By: OKMPA

Legislators have also attended, and the upcoming Coffee with Crew will specifically invite lawmakers to engage with the film community.

Networking and Industry Impact

Coffee with Crew provides a consistent, low-pressure environment for networking. Many attendees have found jobs through connections made at the event, and writers’ groups have formed as a result.

Beyond career opportunities, the event fosters a creative energy that lasts well beyond the gathering.

What to Expect

Attendees can anticipate meeting professionals of all experience levels eager to build relationships.

A brief announcement from an OKMPA Board Member will cover updates on the organization’s initiatives, upcoming workshops, and current film-related legislation in Oklahoma.

Free coffee will also be available.

The next Coffee with Crew is scheduled for Friday, March 7, from 8-10 a.m. It will be held at two locations: Circle Cinema in Tulsa and Kamp's 1910 Café in Oklahoma City.

Image Provided By: OKMPA

Oklahoma’s Growing Film Industry

The Oklahoma film industry continues to expand, generating $531 million in economic impact through job creation and support for local businesses.

OKMPA remains dedicated to advocating for policies that further this economic growth.

Those interested in staying informed can follow OKMPA and "The Future is Film Oklahoma" campaign.

More Information:

Website: okmpa.com

Instagram: @theokmpa

Instagram: @thefutureisfilmok

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Motion Picture Alliance