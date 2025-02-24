3 Things to know about National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

NEDA Campus Warriors is a Rogers State University student organization devoted to preventing eating disorders, providing treatment referrals, and increasing education and understanding of eating disorders, weight, and body image

By: Alyssa Miller

Nearly 30 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, that's according to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA). The group works to advance research, build community, and raise awareness to support anyone impacted by an eating disorder.

February 24 through March 2 is observed as National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Here are 3 things to know about how Rogers State University (RSU) is getting involved.

RSU NEDA Campus Warriors

NEDA Campus Warriors is a Rogers State University student organization devoted to preventing eating disorders, providing treatment referrals, and increasing education and understanding of eating disorders, weight, and body image.

Micaiah Stowe is a junior at RSU and the group's president. She got involved in 2023 while researching binge eating on college campuses.

"One of the things that I heard the most whenever I first joined college was the 'Freshman 15,' which is this stereotype that everybody getting into college is going to gain 15 pounds, even though it is not entirely real, and there are so many different reasons on why somebody can have fluctuations in their weight," said Stowe.

In her research she found a busy schedule, lack of knowledge on how to prepare food, and food costs are just some of the reasons college students struggle. Stowe said, "It is a lot of big changes in someone's life, and a lot of development and growth in them as a person, and finding who they are, and that just sometimes leads people to feel out of control."

Any RSU student can apply to join the NEDA Campus Warriors. For more information contact Dr. Sonya Munsell at smunsell@rsu.edu.

Eating Disorder Statistics

NEDA has found that eating disorders have the second-highest mortality rate among mental health conditions, with one person dying from an eating disorder every 52 minutes. The group said 9% of the US population will have an eating disorder which is an estimated 28.8 million Americans.

Rogers State University freshman Julia Hayes said she has struggled with her body image for most of her life. It started when she was a child watching kids her age on TV and comparing her body to theirs. As Hayes got older and started dating she said bad relationships only made her eating disorder worse.

"I went through years and years of judging myself emotionally, physically, and being involved with people that wanted me to look a certain way and did not look at me for my personality," she said.

Through art therapy and the supportive community she found in the NEDA Campus Warriors, Hayes learned how to deal with and heal from her eating disorder. "I am more confident now because I am surrounded by people that love me for who I am and not what I look like," she added.

Eating Disorders Awareness Week

This week the NEDA Campus Warriors are hosting several events to provide resources and promote education and support for those experiencing eating disorders. This year's theme is "The Time is Now."

The schedule includes:

Monday, Feb. 24

Beauty in Every Shape: Clay Crafting - 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center Rec Room Breaking the Silence Nutritionist - 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Baird Performance Hall.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Trail Mix Bar - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center Lobby Hang in There: Door Handle Hangers Craft - 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center Rec Room

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Ditch & Thrift - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center Lobby Healing Through Art: Art Therapy - 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Preparatory Hall Room 314

Thursday, Feb. 27