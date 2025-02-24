Tulsa Zoo’s giraffe Zoe gives birth to healthy calf

Monday, February 24th 2025, 9:53 am
The Tulsa Zoo’s 5-year-old reticulated giraffe, Zoe, gave birth to a calf on Friday, arriving earlier than expected but well within the anticipated birthing window.
Zoo officials said both Zoe and her calf are doing well. The newborn stood just 28 minutes after birth and took its first steps three minutes later.
"So far, the calf appears healthy and strong," the zoo said in a Facebook post.
Zoe and her calf will be visible periodically at the Osage Casino and Hotel Giraffe Barn.
Check out the Tulsa Zoo's Facebook page to get the latest updates on the calf.
