New Techniques Treat Complex Heart Disease Without Open-Heart Surgery

Heart disease, affecting 1 in 5 Americans, includes complex coronary disease, which arises from difficult-to-treat conditions. Minimally invasive procedures at Ascension St. John offer hope and faster recovery.

By: David Prock

-

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., affecting 1 in 5 people.

Dr. Michael Megaly from Ascension St. John joined News On 6 to talk about "complex coronary disease."

What is complex coronary disease?

"What we describe as complex coronary disease is basically any heart disease and heart arteries that is very tough to treat," explained Dr. Megaly. "These patients have been told all their life that they either have no option or their only option is bypass surgery."

Complex coronary disease encompasses a wide range of conditions, from calcium buildup in arteries to completely blocked vessels.

"It refers to a lot of spectrum of disease, including calcium, and that arteries, or arteries that bifurcate, that they were told it cannot be stented, up to 100% blocked arteries, that a lot of people were told that it cannot be stented," said Dr. Megaly.

Minimally Invasive Procedures Offer Hope

Fortunately, the team at Ascension St. John has developed specialized techniques to treat these complex cases without open-heart surgery.

"We can use the arm, we can use the leg, and then we treat them with balloons and stents using special devices," noted Dr. Megaly. "And even for 100% blocked artery, we have our special techniques that we go through the artery from both sides and then deliver our equipment and treat that artery, give them stents, and hopefully that will make their symptoms better, get their life better."

Faster Recovery Times

The minimally invasive nature of these procedures also means quicker recovery times for patients.

"I'd say 90% go home the same day, they resume whatever they need to do next day, same day," said Dr. Megaly.

This good news is a welcome relief for many patients who were previously told they had no options beyond open-heart surgery.

"A lot of people are afraid of open heart surgery," acknowledged Dr. Megaly. "Of course, there are certain situations where open heart surgery serves them better, but in a lot of other situations, just because a heart, an artery, is 100% blood, they don't have to go through all this."