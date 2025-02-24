Cowboys wrestling falls at Iowa in regular season finale

The No. 2 Oklahoma State wrestling team fell to No. 3 Iowa, 21-16, Sunday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the final dual of the regular season.

By: OSU Athletics

With the result, Oklahoma State finished the dual schedule with a 13-1 record, while the Hawkeyes improved to 14-1. Despite bonus-point efforts from three different Cowboys, Iowa's six individual wins on the night proved to the be difference.

Troy Spratley got the team off to a quick start at 125 pounds as he beat No. 16 Joey Cruz by a 17-3 major decision. After securing the match's first takedown and taking control from the top position, Spratley ripped off several more scores to put four team points on the scoreboard. A true freshman out of Tokyo, Japan, Rin Sakamoto then made his collegiate debut against second-ranked Drake Ayala at 133 pounds. Sakamoto fought hard throughout but ultimately surrendered an 11-1 major decision to Iowa's returning national finalist.

At 141 pounds, Tagen Jamison put OSU back in front through a commanding 8-0 major decision over Jace Rhodes. Jamison took a 7-0 advantage into the third period and didn't allow Rhodes to escape from the bottom position, capturing the riding time point and his 12th bonus-point win of the season, a new career-high.

Iowa's string of top-three wrestlers then rattled off consecutive victories at 149, 157 and 165 pounds, giving it a 13-8 edge with four bouts remaining.

Dean Hamiti Jr. briefly halted the Hawkeye run, cruising past former All-American Nelson Brands for an 8-1 decision. The win improved Hamiti's record to 19-0 on the year and was the 100th of his successful career.

It was the Hawkeyes who took control of the dual over the next two weights, however, as Angelo Ferrari knocked off No. 3 Dustin Plott in sudden victory and top-ranked Stephen Buchanan clinched the team win at 197 pounds.

In the final match of the night, Wyatt Hendrickson also concluded his regular season with an unblemished record following an 18-3 dismantling of No. 11 Ben Kueter. The heavyweight has scored bonus points in 15 of his 18 wins and allowed just three matches to go the full seven minutes.

The Cowboys now enter postseason competition, beginning with the Big 12 Championships on March 8-9 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

No. 2 Oklahoma State 16, No. 3 Iowa 21

Feb. 23, 2025 | Carver-Hawkeye Arena | Iowa City, Iowa

Attendance: 14,847

125: No. 4 Troy Spratley (OSU) MD No. 16 Joey Cruz (IOWA), 17-3

133: No. 2 Drake Ayala (IOWA) MD Rin Sakamoto (OSU), 11-1

141: No. 5 Tagen Jamison (OSU) MD Jace Rhodes (IOWA), 8-0

149: No. 3 Kyle Parco (IOWA) dec. No. 18 Carter Young (OSU), 7-1

157: No. 3 Jacori Teemer (IOWA) dec. No. Caleb Fish (OSU), 10-6

165: No. 2 Michael Caliendo (IOWA) MD No. 6 Cameron Amine (OSU), 10-1

174: No. 3 Dean Hamiti Jr. (OSU) dec. Nelson Brands (IOWA), 8-1

184: Angelo Ferrari (IOWA) dec. No. 3 Dustin Plott (OSU), SV-1 6-3

197: No. 1 Stephen Buchanan (IOWA) MD No. 6 Luke Surber (OSU), 10-1

HWT: No. 3 Wyatt Hendrickson (OSU) TF No. 11 Ben Kueter (IOWA), 18-3, 5:00