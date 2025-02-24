Cowboys Baseball wins big over UT Arlington in home opener

Oklahoma State had an offensive outburst Sunday against UT Arlington, winning 19-4 in its 2025 home opener at O'Brate Stadium.

By: OSU Athletics

With the win, the 17th-ranked Cowboys improved to 2-3 on the season, while the Mavericks fell to 2-2.

OSU tallied 21 hits in the contest as all nine starters had at least one hit, and seven produced multiple hits. Colin Brueggemann led the way, going 4-for-5 and driving in four runs, while Nolan Schubart added three hits and three RBIs.

Harrison Bodendorf started on the mound for the Cowboys, pitching five innings and picking up the win to improve to 2-0. The lefty struck out seven while allowing four runs on five hits.

The Cowboys got off to a quick start, scoring four runs in the first inning. Brayden Smith got things started with a leadoff double, and Schubart drove him in one batter later with an RBI single. After a Jayson Jones double, Brueggemann hit an opposite field three-run home run, collecting his 10th RBI of the season to make the score 4-0.

UT Arlington responded in the top of the second inning, scoring three runs on an Austin Phillips double before Bodendorf recorded an out. But the southpaw was able to escape further damage, stranding a runner at second base by recording two strikeouts to end the inning.

The Pokes answered back in the bottom of the inning, scoring five runs to increase their lead to 9-3. Schubart drove in a pair of runs with a single, and Aidan Meola cleared the bases with a three-run double.

The Cowboys hit a pair of home runs in the third inning. Smith hit his first long ball as a Cowboy, a 440-foot blast that scored two, and Jones joined in on the action with a two-run bomb, his second of the season.

After a Garrett Shull double scored one in the fourth inning, the Cowboys capped their scoring with a five-run fifth as Brueggemann and Meola collected RBI doubles and Ian Daugherty, Shull and Avery Ortiz brought home runs with singles.

OSU and UT Arlington will face off again Monday at 4 p.m. in the final game of the series, which can be streamed on ESPN+.