OSU softball wins on the road at Central Arkansas

Cowgirls win 9-5 Monday afternoon of Central Arkansas, improve to 8-4 on season.

By: OSU Athletics

-

Megan Bloodworth's perfect 3-for-3 performance and Rosie Davis' two-RBI single helped No. 13 Oklahoma State Softball secure a 9-5 victory over Central Arkansas on Monday at Farris Field.

With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 8-4 overall, while the Bears dropped to 4-8 for the season.

Davis put Oklahoma State on the board early with a solo home run in the first inning.

Central Arkansas quickly responded in the bottom of the first, taking the lead with a bases-loaded walk and a two-RBI single. The Bears then tacked on two more runs with an RBI single and a bases-loaded error.

The Cowgirls regained momentum in the third inning. Tallen Edwards hit a long double to bring home Tia Warsop, and Megan Bloodworth followed up with a single to score Edwards.

Bloodworth then brought Oklahoma State closer in the fifth with a solo home run, cutting the Bears' lead to just one.

In the sixth, pinch runner Tara Vandewater tied the game after an error by Central Arkansas allowed her to score. Bloodworth then gave Oklahoma State the lead with a two-RBI single, scoring Edwards and Warsop. Davis capped off the rally, singling in Bloodworth and Megan Delgadillo to extend the Cowgirls' lead to four runs.

Ruby Meylan earned the win in relief for Oklahoma State, improving to 3-0 on the season, while Bailie Runner took the loss for Central Arkansas, falling to 2-5.

Notable offensive performances for Oklahoma State included Bloodworth, who went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Davis, who was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Edwards, who had an RBI single.

The Cowgirls will return to action at 2:30 p.m. CT on February 27th, facing South Dakota State at the Shocker Invitational in Wichita, KS