Thunder host Timberwolves again: Injury updates, tip time

The Thunder return home for the second leg of back-to-back games with Minnesota.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday in the second game of a home-and-home series. Oklahoma City holds a 46-10 record overall, including 25-3 at home, while Minnesota is 31-27 overall and 15-13 on the road.

The Thunder have won two of their three meetings this season, with their latest victory coming on Sunday in Minnesota, where they triumphed 130-123. Tipoff tonight is set for 7:00 pm from Paycom.

🏀 Recap from the 130-123 win last night

Injury update

Chet Holmgren has been listed as OUT for the Thunder tonight. The Thunder star has yet to play the second leg of a back-to-back game for OKC since his return from a fractured hip. Oklahoma City was outrebounded by Minnesota on Sunday 44-37 while also turning the ball of 13 times.

Missing the starting frontcourt, Rudy Gobert (back) and Julius Randle (groin), the Timberwolves lost Jaylen Clark in the third quarter last night when he hit the back of his head on the floor after an off-balance layup.

Clark, who made his second career start, was ruled out with neck pain. The Timberwolves have listed Donte DiVincenzo, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, as out, while updating Jaylen Clark's status to questionable for tonight.

Back-to-Back

The Thunder are 8-3 in back-to-back games so far this season with two losses to the Mavericks and one to Minnesota right before the All-Star break. OKC has 16 games on the schedule this season that are listed as back-to-back.