2 arrested at Tulsa motel after boy overdoses on fentanyl

By: Drake Johnson

Tulsa Police arrested two people after they said a 2-year-old boy overdosed on fentanyl on Saturday.

Officers said it happened at a motel near I-44 and Yale, where authorities and paramedics found the young boy unresponsive and struggling to breathe.

First responders said they were able to get the boy breathing again and he was taken to the hospital. They said fentanyl was found near where the boy was lying.

Police arrested Jailynn Cormier, the boy's mother, and Kadin Hester for drug possession and other charges.

TPD said the child is expected to make a full recovery and be placed in DHS.