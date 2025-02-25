Sand Springs firefighters battle tire fire near Anderson Road

Sand Springs firefighters responded to a brush and tire fire at a home on the northwest side of town on Monday.

Monday, February 24th 2025, 6:35 pm

By: Drake Johnson


SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -

Authorities said the scene is west of Pogue Airport near Anderson Road and North 177th West Avenue, about a mile north of Highway 412.

Firefighters said about 800 tires are on fire and sending white smoke into the air.

So far, crews are still working to put out the flames and it's unclear what caused the fire to start, or if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

