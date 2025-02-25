RSU baseball improves to 8-1 with 9-1 win over Colorado Christian on Monday

Rogers State will travel to Alva on Wednesday to take on Northwestern Oklahoma State at 2 p.m.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The RSU baseball team continued its hot start to the 2025 season with a 9-1 win over Colorado Christian in Claremore on Monday. With the victory, the Hillcats swept the weekend series over the Cougars and improved to 8-1 overall to start the season.

The Cougars jumped on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning with their lone run, but after that, it was all Hillcats. RSU evened the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning when Blake Nichols hit a sacrifice fly to right field, which allowed Luis Fuentes to score from third base.

The Hillcats scored another run in the second when Fuentes tallied an RBI single, driving home Tyler Nelson.

The RSU offense broke the game open in the bottom of the 3rd with three runs. Jackson Romero hit a single up the middle to drive in Andrew Ramirez. Two at-bats later, Nichols scored from third base on a Nelson fielder's choice. Romero would later cross home on a CCU wild pitch. Those tallies made it 5-1 after 3 innings.

The Hillcats added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, extending their advantage to 8-1. With the bases loaded, Weston Peninger hit a single to left field that drove in Ramirez and Andres Contreras. Carson Cheatwood drove in another run with a bases-loaded hit by pitch. RSU tacked on one final run in the bottom of the eighth inning when Cheatwood scored off an RBI groundout by Contreras.

Cole Abbot (1-0) earned the win with a 7.0 inning quality start, only allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts.