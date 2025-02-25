Red-hot Oklahoma Wesleyan Baseball improves to 16-1 on the season with a 12-2 win over St. Mary

Oklahoma Wesleyan will host Oklahoma City on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball continued its red-hot start to the 2025 season with a 12-2 win over St. Mary (KS) on Monday. With the victory, the 20th-ranked Eagles swept the weekend series and improved to 16-1.

The Eagles opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 2nd and never trailed in the game. Ravaughn Morgan doubled to drive in Brenden Poindexter and Luis Antigua to make it 2-0 Oklahoma Wesleyan.

After the Spires answered with a run in the top of the 3rd, OKWU blew the game open with 5 runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. Jorge Aldrete started the barrage with a 2-run homer, then Alejandro Quiles crushed a 3-run homer out of the ballpark in right making it 7-2 Eagles.

The scoring continued in the bottom of the 4th, Javier Marcial hit a 2-run double to drive in Connor Hickey and Victor Sanchez.

The Eagles increased their lead in the 5th, when Sanchez drove in Morgan with an RBI single, and Marcial hit his 2nd 2-run double.

OKWU capped the scoring with a Clayton Sanders solo homer in the 8th.

Ashton Luera pitched 5 innings, giving up just 1 earned run while striking out 7. He lowered his ERA for the season to 1.60.