By The Numbers: How research institutions in Oklahoma use NIH funding

Monday, February 24th 2025, 8:21 pm
Research institutions in Oklahoma and across the country are scrambling to adjust to the Trump administration’s decision to cut National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding for medical and scientific research.
On February 7, the NIH announced it would begin capping “indirect cost” payments for new and existing research grants at 15%, effective February 10.
A federal judge temporarily blocked the order in 22 states that sued NIH but Oklahoma did not participate in the lawsuit. Indirect costs are generally considered ‘back office’ costs or overhead.
So, how much grant funding did Oklahoma higher education institutions receive in the most recent full year (2024), and how much of it went to cover indirect costs?
According to the NIH website, in 2024:
Grants awarded— 29
Total funding — $11,821,059
Total indirect cost funding — $3,007,085
Indirect costs as a percentage of total — 26%
---
Grants awarded—5
Total funding — $3,808,330
Total indirect cost funding — $805,101
Indirect costs as a percentage of total — 21%
---
Grants awarded—28
Total funding — $11,446,358
Total indirect cost funding — $2,804,433
Indirect costs as a percentage of total — 31%
---
Grants awarded—152
Total funding — $75,243,376
Total indirect cost funding — $16,543,040
Indirect costs as a percentage of total — 25%
---
Grants awarded—1
Total funding — $426,000
Total indirect cost funding — $126,000
Indirect costs as a percentage of total — 30%
