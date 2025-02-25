Oklahoma’s fight against human trafficking: Progress, challenges, and support

Human trafficking remains a serious and largely underreported issue in Oklahoma, impacting hundreds of people, many of whom are vulnerable to exploitation. Experts and survivors are calling for increased awareness and proactive measures to address this growing problem.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Law Enforcement Offering Training to Spot the Signs of Trafficking

As part of efforts to combat trafficking, local law enforcement is conducting training sessions for the community to help people recognize the signs of trafficking and understand how to support victims. Recognizing the warning signs can be the first step in helping someone escape a life of exploitation.

Story of One Survivor

Kelli Craig says she was trafficked from the time she was a teenager, but after gaining her freedom, she started sharing her story to give others hope and a path to escape.

Kelli Craig's Story: A Survivor's Journey

“People need to know that human trafficking is happening, even in our very own backyards here in Tulsa,” Craig said

Kelli’s experiences are harrowing. She was trafficked not once, but three times, starting in her teens. During this time, she was taken to various locations, including hotels, where she was exploited.

“I was just taken to different hotels and different places. My third time was when I was at a local church,” Craig said.

Recognizing the Signs of Human Trafficking

Kelli is now focused on raising awareness about trafficking in the community. She emphasizes how important it is for people to recognize the signs that someone may be struggling or being controlled. She urges others to watch for behavior changes, isolation from friends and family, and signs of physical or emotional abuse.

“Bring awareness within our faith communities, our jobs, all of our intersections, so that we can bring others to freedom,” Craig said.

Experts Weigh In: Traffickers Are Often Close to the Victims

Kevin Metcalf, with Oklahoma’s Human Trafficking Task Force, explains that many trafficking victims are manipulated or coerced by people they trust, including romantic partners and even family members.

“Oklahoma has its challenges, but I do think we are really about to lead the way,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf stresses that it’s crucial for victims to come forward and testify, as their stories are essential for prosecution and justice.

“We’ve really depended on victims stepping forward and testifying,” Metcalf said.

A Survivor Turned Advocate: Kelli Craig’s Mission

Kelli now works for Family and Children’s Services, where she is advocating for those still caught in the cycle of trafficking. She emphasizes the importance of support and helping survivors find their voice.

“I have gone from Victim to Victorious. I’m not what happened to me, and I think that’s what’s important. Now I’m able to come alongside and help other people and give them the space they need. They don’t have to be a list. You have a voice that you can use, and we’re going to be here to support you during that process,” Craig said.

Resources for Victims of Human Trafficking

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has set up a human trafficking hotline to offer support and help for those in need. If you or someone you know is in danger, help is just a phone call away.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has a human trafficking hotline, and that number is 855-617-2288.

Convictions in 2023 Highlight Progress in Oklahoma's Fight Against Trafficking

The state of Oklahoma made strides in its fight against human trafficking in 2023. A total of 12 people were convicted of sex trafficking last year, signaling progress in the battle against this hidden epidemic.

For more information and resources on human trafficking, please visit the Oklahoma Human Trafficking Task Force website.