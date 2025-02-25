Timeline: Muskogee Co. foster parents charged with child neglect after girl left in freezing cold

The Muskogee County DA charges two foster parents, Andrew and Kaytlin Fultz with child neglect.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

The Muskogee County DA charges two foster parents, Andrew and Kaytlin Fultz with child neglect.

They're accused of leaving a 7-year-old girl outside in freezing temperatures without a jacket or shoes last week when it was 12 degrees.

The attorney says the birth mother is heartbroken for her daughter.

He says he's contacted DHS the last four days, but hasn't heard back from them.

This video of a Haskell girl being left outside in the freezing cold by her foster parents, has outraged many people including the girl's birth mother. Donald Smolen II, birth mother's attorney, said, "She was crushed she was in complete shock, and felt completely helpless."

A timeline of this case:

February 18: A neighbor takes a video of a Haskell girl without shoes, or a jacket was left outside in the freezing cold by her foster parents. Haskell Police say the foster mother said she put the girl outside only two minutes as a method to help the girl reset and the girl refused to put her shoes on. The neighbor said it was closer to 15 minutes.

February 19: The video was posted on social media. Police say a DHS worker went to the home and said the girl was safe and the method was likely more effective than forcing the child to put on her shoes. Police say they recommended charges to the Muskogee County District Attorney.

February 20: The superintendent of Preston Schools says the foster mom, who is an elementary school teacher is placed on administrative leave.

February 21: The DA reviews the charges. The Oklahoma State Department of Education starts its own investigation into Kaytlin Fultz.

February 22: The birth mother's attorney confirms the girl has been removed from the Fultz's foster home.

February 24: The Muskogee County District Attorney charges Andrew and Kaytlin Fultz with child neglect.

He says DHS hasn't told the birth mother anything about what's going on with her daughter.

He said the birth mother learned over the weekend; the girl had been moved to a different foster home.

"She provided mom with photos and the little girl looks malnourished, it does not look like she was, had very good care," said Smolen.

Andrew and Kaytlin Fultz are expected to turn themselves in Muskogee County Jail.

"You can look all over social media and see the outcry from people last week when animals left outside but you have a little girl left outside in pajamas barefoot and it takes five, six days for anything to be done, it's just unacceptable," said Smolen.

Haskell Police say the foster mother said she put the girl outside only two minutes as a method to help the girl reset and the girl refused to put on her shoes. A neighbor who called the police, said it was closer to 15 minutes.

Police say a DHS worker went to the home and said the girl was safe and the method was likely more effective than forcing the child to put on her shoes.

"The reality is that if this neighbor hadn't filmed this, this little girl would still be in this home," said Smolen.

Smolen said the birth mother doesn't have custody of any of her three younger children, because of her living situation.

News On 6 contacted DHS, but they can't say anything because it is an on-going investigation.

Police say there were four kids inside the Fultz home.

News On 6 knocked on their door Monday for a comment but they did not respond.