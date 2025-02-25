Tulsa man sentenced to 9 years in prison for blowing up mailbox

A federal judge sentenced a Tulsa man to nine years in prison after prosecutors said he blew up a mailbox last June.

By: Drake Johnson

Investigators said Patrick Starkey put two bombs and notes inside someone's mailbox to harass his ex-wife.

They said several homemade explosives were found at his house, along with ammo, which he is not allowed to have because he's a felon.

Investigators said Starkey admitted to setting off the bombs.