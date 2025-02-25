Tulsa firefighters investigate apartment fire that displaced 4

A kitchen fire at East Central Village Apartments in Tulsa displaced four residents and killed a dog early Tuesday morning, firefighters said.

Tuesday, February 25th 2025, 7:37 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters are investigating an apartment fire that broke out early Tuesday near Admiral Place and Garnett Road.

Officials said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the kitchen of a unit at East Central Village Apartments.

A dog died in the fire, but no people were injured, according to authorities.

Firefighters said four residents were displaced and are now searching for a new place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
