Tulsa firefighters investigate apartment fire that displaced 4

Tuesday, February 25th 2025, 7:37 am
Tulsa firefighters are investigating an apartment fire that broke out early Tuesday near Admiral Place and Garnett Road.
Officials said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the kitchen of a unit at East Central Village Apartments.
A dog died in the fire, but no people were injured, according to authorities.
Firefighters said four residents were displaced and are now searching for a new place to stay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
