$8,000 reward offered for information on Tulsa murder suspect

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Tulsa police are offering an $8,000 reward for information on 19-year-old Angel Ibarra, who is wanted for a deadly shooting that killed two and injured two others.

Tuesday, February 25th 2025, 7:14 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and the Tulsa Police Department are offering an $8,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a 19-year-old suspect wanted for murder.

Investigators say Angel Ibarra fired into a vehicle at an apartment complex near 21st Street and Garnett Road earlier this month. The shooting killed two 18-year-olds and injured two others.

Police have already arrested 18-year-old Christopher Atjun and 16-year-old Joseph Melendez, who are also suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on Ibarra’s location is urged to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

