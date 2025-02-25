$8,000 reward offered for information on Tulsa murder suspect

Tuesday, February 25th 2025, 7:14 am
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and the Tulsa Police Department are offering an $8,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a 19-year-old suspect wanted for murder.
Investigators say Angel Ibarra fired into a vehicle at an apartment complex near 21st Street and Garnett Road earlier this month. The shooting killed two 18-year-olds and injured two others.
Original Story: 2 killed in 'ambush' shooting at Tulsa apartment complex, 1 suspect in custody
Police have already arrested 18-year-old Christopher Atjun and 16-year-old Joseph Melendez, who are also suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on Ibarra’s location is urged to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
