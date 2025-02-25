Jack’s Generosity provides comfort and support for families facing medical challenges

Jack’s Generosity, founded in memory of Jack Proffitt, provides comfort boxes for NICU and PICU families, raises awareness for mitochondrial disease, and funds research through community support and fundraising events like the upcoming Unique Jeans benefit in Tulsa.

By: Brooke Cox

Jack’s Generosity is a nonprofit organization founded by Kiley Proffitt, dedicated to supporting families with children in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units. The organization provides carefully curated comfort boxes for patients and their loved ones, offering a source of relief during difficult times.

Additionally, Jack’s Generosity partners with organizations that raise awareness of mitochondrial disease, fund research, and support affected families.

Inspired by Jack’s Story

Jack’s Generosity was created in honor of Jack, who was born full-term but faced immediate medical complications at birth. Despite extensive medical intervention, Jack was diagnosed with a rare recessive mitochondrial disease caused by AARS2 gene mutations.

Image Provided By: Kiley Proffitt

His condition led to a seven-week fight in the NICU and PICU before he passed away. His family’s journey inspired Proffitt to create a lasting impact in his memory, ensuring that other families facing similar challenges receive support and comfort.

What Is Mitochondrial Disease?

Mitochondrial disease is a group of genetic disorders that affect the mitochondria, the energy-producing structures within cells. When mitochondria fail to function properly, it can lead to a range of severe and often life-threatening health issues, including organ failure, developmental delays, and neurological complications.

These diseases are rare, and because they can affect multiple systems in the body, diagnosis and treatment can be complex. Organizations like Jack’s Generosity and Cure ARS work to raise awareness, fund research, and support families impacted by these conditions.

Community Involvement and Fundraising

Since its founding in July 2024, Jack’s Generosity has welcomed community involvement through donations and fundraising events. One of its signature events is the annual Swing for Genes golf tournament.

Image Provided By: Kiley Proffitt

The organization is also preparing for its upcoming fundraiser, Unique Jeans, which will spotlight rare ARS genes and mitochondrial disease.

Unique Jeans: A Fundraiser with a Twist

The Unique Jeans event is set for Saturday, March 1, at Wompa in Tulsa. Unlike traditional black-tie fundraising events, guests are encouraged to wear denim and embrace their unique style. The evening will include drinks, dinner, live music, a silent auction, and more.

Image Provided By: Kiley Proffitt

Proceeds will benefit Jack’s Generosity and a joint initiative with Cure ARS to provide Emergency Support Bags for families affected by ARS gene disorders.

Supporting the Cause

Those interested in supporting Jack’s Generosity can donate funds or items, attend fundraising events, or follow the organization on social media. More information can be found at JacksGenerosity.com, on Instagram (@jacks.generosity), and on Facebook.