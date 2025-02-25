Jack’s Generosity provides comfort and support for families facing medical challenges

Tuesday, February 25th 2025, 8:57 am
Jack’s Generosity is a nonprofit organization founded by Kiley Proffitt, dedicated to supporting families with children in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units. The organization provides carefully curated comfort boxes for patients and their loved ones, offering a source of relief during difficult times.
Additionally, Jack’s Generosity partners with organizations that raise awareness of mitochondrial disease, fund research, and support affected families.
Jack’s Generosity was created in honor of Jack, who was born full-term but faced immediate medical complications at birth. Despite extensive medical intervention, Jack was diagnosed with a rare recessive mitochondrial disease caused by AARS2 gene mutations.
Image Provided By: Kiley Proffitt
His condition led to a seven-week fight in the NICU and PICU before he passed away. His family’s journey inspired Proffitt to create a lasting impact in his memory, ensuring that other families facing similar challenges receive support and comfort.
Mitochondrial disease is a group of genetic disorders that affect the mitochondria, the energy-producing structures within cells. When mitochondria fail to function properly, it can lead to a range of severe and often life-threatening health issues, including organ failure, developmental delays, and neurological complications.
These diseases are rare, and because they can affect multiple systems in the body, diagnosis and treatment can be complex. Organizations like Jack’s Generosity and Cure ARS work to raise awareness, fund research, and support families impacted by these conditions.
Since its founding in July 2024, Jack’s Generosity has welcomed community involvement through donations and fundraising events. One of its signature events is the annual Swing for Genes golf tournament.
Image Provided By: Kiley Proffitt
The organization is also preparing for its upcoming fundraiser, Unique Jeans, which will spotlight rare ARS genes and mitochondrial disease.
The Unique Jeans event is set for Saturday, March 1, at Wompa in Tulsa. Unlike traditional black-tie fundraising events, guests are encouraged to wear denim and embrace their unique style. The evening will include drinks, dinner, live music, a silent auction, and more.
Image Provided By: Kiley Proffitt
Proceeds will benefit Jack’s Generosity and a joint initiative with Cure ARS to provide Emergency Support Bags for families affected by ARS gene disorders.
Those interested in supporting Jack’s Generosity can donate funds or items, attend fundraising events, or follow the organization on social media. More information can be found at JacksGenerosity.com, on Instagram (@jacks.generosity), and on Facebook.
