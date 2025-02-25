Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin among Rocklahoma 2025 lineup

Rocklahoma 2025 is set to return to Pryor with a stacked lineup featuring Alice Cooper, Shinedown, 311, Three Days Grace, Breaking Benjamin, and so many more, with tickets going on sale Friday.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Rocklahoma is set to return in 2025, bringing a powerhouse lineup of rock and metal acts to Pryor. Festival organizers announced that tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 for the highly anticipated event.

This year's lineup features a mix of rock legends and fan favorites, including Alice Cooper, Hinder, Marilyn Manson, Three Days Grace, The Darkness, Drowning Pool, Shinedown, and 311. The festival has long been a destination for rock fans looking to experience high-energy performances and a strong sense of community.

Rocklahoma offers attendees the chance to reconnect with old friends, make new ones, and celebrate the music they love with fellow fans.

For ticket details and festival updates, visit Rocklahoma's official website.

Image Provided By: Rocklahoma