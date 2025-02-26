Bixby superintendent Rob Miller announces run for state superintendent

Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller announces candidacy for Oklahoma State Superintendent amid ongoing defamation lawsuit against Ryan Walters.

By: David Prock, Tatum Guinn, Chloe Abbott

Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller announced his candidacy for Oklahoma State Superintendent on Saturday, setting up a potential Republican primary challenge against current Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Miller’s campaign focus

Miller, who has led Bixby Public Schools since 2018, said he is running for Oklahoma’s families and children. He plans to retire at the end of the school year to focus on his family and prepare for the upcoming election.

"I'm not running against anyone. I'm running for Oklahoma's families and kids, trying to restore pride in public education and fighting for our teachers in schools and doing the hard work they do every single day," Miller said.

The election is set for November 2026. As of now, Miller is the only candidate in the race.

Legal battle with Walters

Miller has been in a legal dispute with Walters, filing a defamation lawsuit in August 2024. The lawsuit alleges Walters made false statements about Miller, including calling him a "liar" and a "clown" and accusing Bixby Public Schools of financial mismanagement. Walters denied wrongdoing and sought to dismiss the lawsuit, but a judge ruled it could proceed.

Response from Walters' team

Walters’ spokesperson, Grace Kim, released a statement in response to Miller’s candidacy.

"Superintendent Walters remains focused on keeping woke administrators out of the classroom, implementing President Trump’s education reforms, and empowering parents to have a greater voice in their children’s education. Future political decisions will be made at a later time," the statement read.

Bixby Public School Parents' Reaction

Most of the people News On 6 spoke with say they weren't surprised by this announcement, but they all said they're excited, and Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller has their vote as the next state superintendent.

Bixby Public School parents say Miller would be a great fit for the job.

"Several throughout the community have definitely said he is a true fighter for teachers and kids and he's just a phenomenal guy, like we'd hate to lose him here, but he'd make a huge impact in the state for sure," said Sara Macalinao, Bixby.

"Whenever I've seen him at different events, I think he's a good man I think he's got a lot of good thoughts about how things should go in a school system," said Kathy Moody, Bixby.

One parent says Miller has proven he would improve Oklahoma's school system if elected.

"He's a right fighter and I think that's something that the state really needs," said Macalinao.

Another Bixby mother says Superintendent Rob Miller cares about the community because he does fun things.

"I mean he just posted this really cute snow day story that everybody saw and loved," said Sarah Hobbs.

