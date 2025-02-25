Drillers announce 6th annual High School Baseball Series at ONEOK Field

High school baseball returns to downtown Tulsa at ONEOK Field

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

The Tulsa Drillers are just over a month away from kicking off their 2025 season at ONEOK Field, but fans won't have to wait long to enjoy some baseball in downtown Tulsa.

On Tuesday, the Drillers announced the return of the High School Baseball Series, which will feature three exciting games at ONEOK Field in early March. This is year 6 for the event.

The series will start with a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 4. The first game will see Oaks Mission take on Bluejacket at 3:00 p.m., followed by Skiatook facing Catoosa at 6:00 p.m.

On Thursday, March 6, Tulsa Will Rogers will play Locust Grove at 5:00 p.m.

Admission to all games in the 2025 High School Series will be free.

Here’s the full schedule:

TULSA DRILLERS 2025 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES AT ONEOK FIELD

Day 1 – Tuesday, March 4

Oaks Mission vs. Bluejacket (3:00 p.m.)

Skiatook vs. Catoosa (6:00 p.m.)

Day 2 – Thursday, March 6

Tulsa Will Rogers vs. Locust Grove (5:00 p.m.)