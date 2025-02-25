Family mourns 17-year-old killed in apartment shooting

A family is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old boy after Tulsa Police say he was shot and killed earlier this month.

By: Eden Jones

17-year-old Adavion Herring had a bright future as an athlete.

“I saw my baby going to the NFL, I saw him living out his dream,” his mother, Princess Anderson, said.

A future she says he was robbed of.

“Getting ready for baseball season, getting ready for prom...things that I’ll never be able to experience,” Anderson said.

On Feb. 15, Adavion was shot and killed in a Tulsa apartment complex when police say someone shot through a window.

“It’s our young generation that we have to save and that we’re worried about, because the young generation, they’re reckless, they don’t care,” Anderson said. “Some of them have no guidance.”

The loss has left his family grappling with a reality they thought they’d never face.

“I don’t want another mother, another father to go through what I’m going through,” said Anderson.

Amon and Adaisha remember their brother as someone who put others before himself.

“He was always a caring, loving, person and he would do anything for you to make you happy,” said Amon.

Happiness that lives on in their memories.

“The reason why I’m able to smile is because God’s got His arms wrapped around me,” said Anderson.

Adavion might not be here, but he'll always be a part of his family's future.

“We’re gonna remember Adavion in a positive way, we’re gonna keep him uplifted, and we’re gonna carry his name on. It’s touching lives,” Anderson said.

The family plans to lay Adavion to rest next to his uncle in his hometown of Brookhaven, Mississippi.

His funeral in Tulsa was Monday and the family is planning another one in Mississippi on Saturday.

To view the family's GoFundMe, click here.