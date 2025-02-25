OU Athletics announces spring football stadium tours: Dates, time, where to book

Oklahoma Athletics Department has announced multiple dates for exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this spring

By: OU Athletics

-

The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department has announced dates for exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this spring.

The tours, which are scheduled for specific days and times beginning March 6, will be conducted by trained guides and include a commemorative souvenir honoring the 100th year of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Tours will start inside the Barry Switzer Center lobby.

Stadium tours are walking tours that last between 45 minutes to one hour and include visits to the weight room inside the Devon Performance Lab, a walk across Owen Field and a stop inside the Harold Keith Memorial Press Box.

Tour dates that include an exclusive viewing of the Eddy Gibbs Family Locker Room cost $50 per ticket and are limited to 50 people. Tour dates that do not include a viewing of the locker room cost $35 per ticket and are limited to 25 people.

Tour dates and times are listed below. To sign up for a tour of historic Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, click here.

MARCH STADIUM TOUR SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 6 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, March 7 – 6-7 p.m. (Locker Room Viewing) Monday, March 10 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, March 14 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Locker Room Viewing) Thursday, March 27 – 4:30-5:30 p.m.

APRIL STADIUM TOUR SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 3 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, April 4 – 6-7 p.m. (Locker Room Viewing) Monday, April 7 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, April 11 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Locker Room Viewing) Monday, April 14 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Locker Room Viewing) Thursday, April 17 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 24 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, April 25 – 4:30-5:30 p.m.

MAY STADIUM TOUR SCHEDULE

Friday, May 2 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Locker Room Viewing) Thursday, May 8 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Locker Room Viewing) Friday, May 16 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Locker Room Viewing)



