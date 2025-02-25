Free smoke alarms installed at Tulsa homes with help from firefighters, volunteers

The Tulsa Fire Department, the American Red Cross, and Bank of Oklahoma volunteers teamed up for “Project Life,” installing free smoke alarms and educating East Tulsa residents on fire prevention.

By: Ethan Wright

-

The Tulsa Fire Department, the American Red Cross, and Bank of Oklahoma volunteers teamed up for “Project Life,” a fire safety initiative focused on installing free smoke alarms and educating residents on fire prevention.

Going Door-to-door for “Project Life”

Hundreds of homes in East Tulsa received a knock on the door Friday—not from firefighters responding to an emergency, but from volunteers working to prevent one. BOK employees, Red Cross volunteers, and five fire crews visited 462 homes in the Cooper and Cherokee Village neighborhoods, checking existing alarms and installing new ones where needed.

“We’re knocking on 462 doors, checking smoke alarms, and installing them for free,” said Andy Little, Public Information Officer for Tulsa Fire.

Smoke Alarms Save Lives

Firefighters say working smoke alarms can mean the difference between life and death, and they’ve seen the impact firsthand.

“In the past two weeks, we’ve had two fires where the residents were alerted by a smoke alarm,” Little said. "One of those situations, multiple people went to the hospital. So had they not had that smoke alarm, It's very possible that they might have perished in that fire."

Red Cross Provides Smoke Alarms at No Cost

The Red Cross now serves as the sole supplier of smoke alarms for Tulsa Fire, ensuring that anyone in need can get one free of charge. This partnership also saves taxpayer dollars, as the fire department previously spent up to $15,000 annually on smoke alarms.

“Such a simple device can mean the difference between life and death,” said Jeremiah Johnson, District Program Manager for the Red Cross. “We install up to three per home, completely free.”

Residents who weren’t home during Friday’s event can still request an alarm by calling 1-800-Red-Cross or visiting redcross.org.

Fire Safety Education is Key

In addition to installing alarms, volunteers also provided fire safety education, helping families create escape plans in case of a fire.

"Practicing opening windows, finding a second exit, and keeping bedroom doors closed while sleeping,” Little said are just some of the things you and your kids should have in a fire safety plan.

Tulsa’s Older Homes at Higher Fire Risk

TFD says East Tulsa’s older homes, combined with modern technology, increase fire risks. Many homes were built decades ago, and their wiring may not be equipped to handle today’s increased electrical usage.

"We’re utilizing more electronics, we have bigger heating systems than what may have been in the homes before. So we're seeing that there’s a higher probability of fires in these structures," said Little.

Test and Replace Smoke Alarms Regularly

Fire officials urge residents to test smoke alarms monthly and replace them every ten years.

For a free smoke alarm installation, Tulsa residents can contact the Red Cross or the Tulsa Fire Department.