Connecting with kids: Broken Arrow PD Uses RADAR the robot to foster community ties

RADAR the robot is helping out the Broken Arrow Police Department by reading to kids in the community.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

Officers from the Broken Arrow Police Department are using RADAR the robot to create relationships with kids in their community.

News On 6 asked Conner Poole, the Youth Outreach Coordinator, what inspired the department to use RADAR.

Q: What inspired you to take on this role and focus on youth outreach?

A: Growing up, I had the privilege of getting to know officers on a personal level. I think that's a powerful experience, and it’s something I felt kids today often miss out on. My career has taken me through various aspects of law enforcement, including child crime, and it really struck me that if we can reach kids early, we can prevent them from becoming victims or offenders. I wanted to build those bridges and connections with kids so they could better understand what we do and hopefully benefit from that positive relationship.

Q: What do you hope to accomplish through your outreach programs?

A: Our youth are some of the most important we have, they are going to be the next generation, and even if I don't turn any of them into police officers that I make contact with, maybe I build that bridge and build that structure that they might crave or give them an understanding of what we do every day.

Broken Arrow Police Department is offering an internship program, Junior Police Academy, and RADAR’s reading sessions.

Q: Is there anything you’re hoping to achieve or learn from RADAR’s past?

A: If there is a retired officer that operated him or helped source him or the community. I just would love to find out more information. I want to find more history about him and his adventures. Like I said, I just found him in storage and was able to tinker with him and get him operational again, which is one thing I want to do. I want to try and find kids who had pictures with him, or maybe when he was purchased, and the city had him and put him in operation. It's near and dear to my heart because I remember these programs as a kid, and I am 34 now and I still remember them.